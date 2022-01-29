Epitome of Soul, Inc. Virtual Arts & Soul After-School Program Honored for Best Education, Art, & Culture in the Inaugural Anthem Awards
An arts organization centered on social-emotional learning, committed to helping students develop as leaders through the arts.
Ridgewood, NJ, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Epitome of Soul, Inc. announced today that it has been named the Best Education, Art, & Culture Networking or Community Organizations in the Inaugural Anthem Awards Social Impact Celebration.
Anthem Finalists are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD); Renata Erlikhman (chief investment officer, OW Management); Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation); Russlynn Ali (CEO and co-founder, XQ Institute); Marc Ecko (chief commercial officer and board member, XQ Institute); Heidi Arthur (chief campaign development officer, Ad Council); and Alexis M. Herman (chair and chief executive officer, New Ventures, and former U.S. secretary of labor).
Epitome of Soul, Inc. partners with community organizations to equip, empower, and encourage elementary and high school students to strive for academic excellence and cultural growth through the arts. Epitome of Soul aims to create a platform in performing arts celebrating all varieties of dance, drama, art and production design with the sole purpose of enriching the cultural dynamics of underserved school communities. Epitome of Soul’s primary initiative is to organize youth groups to undertake projects that benefit the community and encourage leadership, character, compassion, and good citizenship.
““Epitome of Soul has set the standard for excellence for the Impact Industry,” We are so proud of what we are building at The Anthem Awards and are humbled by the positive response and extraordinary support from global brands and national organizations to artists, creators and local individuals making an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. “It is our distinct honor to showcase and highlight this work and recognize its impact across the Education, Art, & Culture areas.”
“The arts are a necessity in the lives of our youth and young adults and Epitome of Soul is committed to ensuring that more students have access to quality arts education. We are profoundly honored to be selected as an Anthem Award Finalist and appreciate the level of awareness that this award brings to the importance of social impact.
“The pandemic provided us with an opportunity to adjust and continue offering our programs virtually in the Virtual Arts & Soul After-school Program.
“As we continue to inspire transformation in our K-12 students, we invite everyone to join us on the journey to help students develop as leaders through the arts.” -Nailah Butler, CEO & Co-founder
Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 and celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices virtual conference as well as at a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022. Fans will be able to watch the virtual show on-demand featuring special moments, and hallmark Speeches from all the Winners at www.anthemawards.com.
The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.
Epitome of Soul, Inc. was founded in 2012 in response to the lack of arts programming for underserved students in low-income communities. The organization currently serves the Passaic County, NJ community and surrounding areas through educational and arts advocacy, mentorship, and scholarship, with the purpose of placing arts back into schools.
The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact; including, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF and XQ.
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.
Contact: Stephanie Perez
Phone: (201) 639-4543
Email: Stephanie@epitomeofsoul.org
Epitome of Soul, Inc. was founded in 2012 in response to the lack of arts programming for underserved students in low-income communities. The organization currently serves the Passaic County, NJ community and surrounding areas through educational and arts advocacy, mentorship, and scholarship, with the purpose of placing arts back into schools.
The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact; including, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF and XQ.
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.
