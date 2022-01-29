Technaxx Launches a Smart Bird Feeder Full HD Birdcam TX-165 to Record and Observe Birds and Small Animals
An all-in-one bird feeder designed & engineered in Germany.
Miami, FL, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Technaxx® presents a new smart feeder designed & engineered in Germany to record and observe birds and small animals. If you love nature, especially birds, birdhouses are just the thing for you. With the TX-165 Full HD Birdcam you can offer your garden birds and small animals a suitable feeding place, especially in a cold winter time, during snow and frost. The integrated removable camera allows you to watch your garden birds and small animals feeding with video - and sound recordings.
The short lens focus (6-15cm) and the large viewing angle (100°) are specially designed for close-up shots of garden birds and small animals. Furthermore, the camera is suitable for outdoor use due to the IP56 protection class (dust-proof and splash-proof).
The Technaxx TX-165 bird feeder is sturdy enough to endure freezing temperatures in winter. It can operate in tough temperature from –10°C up to +50°C. The food container is enough for 150g of food and is easy to remove and refill. In addition, you can still attach a tit dumpling to the hook provided for this purpose, the water basin is removable and can be cleaned as easily and as filled. The observation of your birds in the garden during the day is ensured by the Full HD video and photo and also at night by the built-in IR-LED's (940nm, black) functions. Even recordings in slow motion are possible. The recordings are made by triggering the built-in PIR sensor (up to 20cm).
The power supply of the TX-165 from Technaxx is via 4AA batteries and is thus operational for up to 6 months. Videos and photos are easily stored on a MicroSD memory card of up to 512GB* (*not included). The TX-165 is controlled via the buttons located below the TFT color display (528x220). With the included mounting strap, wall mount, railing mount, screws and dowels, mounting is possible almost anywhere. Therefore, with the Technaxx Birdcam TX-165 birdwatching becomes an overwhelming experience and a lifetime passion.
Package contents:
Technaxx FULL HD Birdcam TX-165, Micro USB cable, mounting belt, wall mount, railing mount, 3x screws & 3x dowels, 4x AA batteries, User Manual
Press contacts: Alina Skrypynets – International Marketing/PR Manager - E-Mail: marketing@technaxx.de
Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG - Konrad-Zuse-Ring 16-18, 61137 Schöneck
Website: www.technaxx.de
