FigBytes Triples in Size While UK Parliament Puts the “G” in ESG with Mandatory Disclosures
With compliance on the docket for 2022 businesses are in need of assistance in tracking, recording, and reporting on their sustainability targets. Now more than ever before FigBytes' ESG Insight Platform is in high demand. The company has grown 364 percent in the past year.
Ottawa, Canada, January 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Socially responsible investing is at an all-time high. Now, more companies than ever are jumping on the environmental, social, governance (ESG) bandwagon. Skepticism remains though, as people and governments beg the question: are organizations really doing what they say? The UK parliament is demanding answers to that question by enshrining into law mandatory climate disclosures.
Now more than ever before FigBytes’ ESG insight platform is in high demand. With compliance on the docket for 2022 businesses are in need of assistance in tracking, recording, and reporting on their sustainability targets. FigBytes’ workforce has grown by 346 percent since January 2021. Effectively tripling their team. Now that the UK is introducing these mandatory ESG disclosures, FigBytes is looking to better serve their international audience.
“The world is beginning to see that for ESG to be effective, there needs to be some sort of standardized transparency. This new legislation out of the UK is very exciting,” said FigBytes CEO and founder, Ted Dhillon. “I anticipate a lot more growth for us as more countries enact similar laws. More growth means more hires, and those hires need to be smart, capable, and be ready to help take the company to the next level.”
One of those key hires? UK-based, Sales Executive Giles Withey, who was brought on to help cater to the growing international market.
“ESG has really taken the world by storm. We expect more companies to come to FigBytes for help complying with new laws,” said Withey. “We want to be on the ground wherever companies need assistance.”
As worldviews shift away from profit margins to environmental concerns, FigBytes’ mission of enabling data-driven tracking of green and social responsibility metrics is attractive to clients as well as talent. “Our growth over the past year has been huge,” commented Dhillon. “It goes to show that ESG isn’t just another trend, but something that is only going to play a larger role in the business world in the years to come.”
About FigBytes
FigBytes helps companies and governments plan, track, and fulfill goals along their environmental, social, governance (ESG) journey. Their platform helps integrate strategy, align data, report on progress, and engage stakeholders. Learn more at https://figbytes.com/
