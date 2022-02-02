FSSI Launches Fully Redesigned Website with an Innovative User Experience
FSSI announces the launch of its redesigned innovative new website. Build a free personalized custom brochure and learn more about the company. The new site is faster, more intuitive and a brand new concept for the service provider industry.
Santa Ana, CA, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FSSI, a document outsourcing leader, announced that it has launched a newly updated corporate website, fssi-ca.com, with an innovative, modern design, offering easy navigation, a user-friendly interface and engaging content to seamlessly navigate users through the site and delve into its print, mail and electronic solutions.
With this launch, the website delivers a streamlined user experience that guides and informs while providing relevant and insightful information, resources and news. Leading with its capabilities, the website presents FSSI’s highly-customizable solutions, with easily digestible facts and results, in addition to an opportunity to “Dive into the Details” and “Go Behind the Scenes.”
“We are thrilled to launch the new website and think it will serve as a useful and informative tool for prospective and current clients to learn about FSSI and our capabilities,” said FSSI President and CEO Jennifer Dietz. “It is an exciting example of our ability to create innovative, custom solutions and aligns with our overall company vision to continually grow and be forward thinking. We are proud that the website was completely designed, built and written in-house by our creative and technical teams.”
With a unique standout brochure feature, visitors can add their capabilities of interest to an e-commerce-like shopping cart and receive a personalized brochure via mail at no cost – including unique content tailored to the user’s choices. Using state-of-the-art XMPie technology, the company can compose fully custom brochures for print on demand.
New Website Highlights:
· An innovative user experience with interactive elements on every page
· A detailed breakdown of highly-customizable print, mail and electronic capabilities
· A full suite of industry-leading FSSI proprietary solutions
· A robust, all-inclusive landing page that highlights FSSI and its core values
· Valuable resources – fully-custom, print-on-demand brochure, downloadable whitepapers, informative blog posts, print and mail glossaries, videos and more
FSSI invites people to explore the new website, test the functionality and request a personalized, no-cost brochure.
About FSSI
FSSI is a WBE-certified document outsourcing company that helps businesses maximize their impact and strategic value through highly-customizable print-mail and digital communication solutions. Serving the financial, insurance, healthcare and other regulated industries, FSSI is well-versed in the security and data practices necessary to handle confidential customer information and remain compliant.
Learn more about FSSI’s capabilities by visiting fssi-ca.com. For business opportunities, please contact Executive Vice President of Business Development Dan Palmquist at 714.436.3357 or danpalmquist@fssi-ca.com.
Contact
Dan Palmquist
(714) 436-3357
https://www.fssi-ca.com
