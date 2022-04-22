2021 - a Breakout Year at 2313 Inc.
While challenging, 2021 was a breakout year for the team at 2313 Inc. and other businesses worldwide. So much of 2020 was spent navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and developing newer, safer systems. Shifts in the tide didn't begin to be seen until about 12 months ago, and it was great to see everyone finding their footing. Let's take a closer look at the pivot 2313 Inc. took.
Farmington Hills, MI, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the month of April wraps up, the 2313 Inc. team can’t help but think of how much their business and the world grew this past year. The COVID-19 pandemic began to seriously impact those in the United States at the start of 2020, and throughout that year, 2313 Inc.’s top priority was safety. Their livelihood is based on in-person sales. However, when faced with a global pandemic, they stopped concentrating on numbers and more on supporting their team members and doing their part to keep them healthy. They did what they always do when faced with an immovable obstacle; they pivoted and developed a new normal.
Throughout 2020, 2313 Inc. perfected new systems, but it wasn’t until 2021 that they began to flourish again; this is thanks to various factors, one being the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Our World in Data, 60.5% of the world population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 9.87 billion doses having been administered. Everyone at 2313 Inc. is thrilled that they can meet with their clients and customers safely.
Nothing returned to normal at the start of last year. However, businesses worldwide started to regain their footing and see the long-term results of their new day-to-day routines. It’s hard to know the reaching effects of actions as they happen. However, with time, 2313 Inc. has been able to understand that they can run their business, develop their people, and remain healthy. All it took was a desire to succeed, a commitment to their team members, and the understanding that they must be ready to pivot at a moment's notice.
One milestone that they were thrilled to achieve for the eighth time last year was recognition as a Best and Brightest Company to Work for in the Nation.
“The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more.” - Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
The pandemic forced them to rethink many of their business practices at 2313 Inc, but one thing that stayed the course was their dedication to their people. Since the start of the pandemic, they have had to face many frightening challenges, and the last thing their management team wanted was for them to fear for their careers, as many have around the world. Receiving this award in both 2020 and 2021, let them know that they were par for the course regarding the steps they were taking for their team members.
The goal of this press release was to share that 2021 was a breakout year for 2313 Inc. and to encourage other business owners and those interested in opening up shop. The pandemic has been the most substantial difficulty most have ever faced, but 2313 Inc. still persevered. They’ve grown for the better and know that 2022 will be even better. Their top priority is no longer about sales; it’s about making a global impact.
