2021 - a Breakout Year at 2313 Inc.

While challenging, 2021 was a breakout year for the team at 2313 Inc. and other businesses worldwide. So much of 2020 was spent navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and developing newer, safer systems. Shifts in the tide didn't begin to be seen until about 12 months ago, and it was great to see everyone finding their footing. Let's take a closer look at the pivot 2313 Inc. took.