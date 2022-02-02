Announcing TMMi America’s New Board of Directors
Austin, TX, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TMMi America is excited to welcome the new Board of Directors who will help accomplish the goal of helping organizations improve software and system testing to achieve higher sustainable levels of product quality for the systems they are developing and maintaining through the Test Maturity Model Integrated (TMMi).
The Test Maturity Model Integrated (TMMi) model is independent, business centered and internationally proven which allows it to provide a path for Organizations to assess and improve their test processes in a cost-effective manner. The TMMi is an avenue for formal certification if needed.
The new Board is effective immediately for a 2-year term and they represent a diverse group of practitioners across North and South America. The new Board of Directors are:
● Mark Summers, President
● Suresh Chandra Bose. G Vice President
● Suresh Krishnaiah, Treasurer
● Sammy Kolluru, Secretary
● Mike Ennis, Director
● Gary Rueda Sandoval, Director
TMMi America would like to express their gratitude to the previous Board members and especially former president Rex Black and former Secretary Tom Cagley. During their tenure as officers, their vast testing and similar Board experience was essential to the successful formation. They taught how to effectively operate the Board, grow the Organization and have fun while doing it.
Mark Summers, President, stated, “We are looking forward to helping Organizations transform the way they rapidly deliver high quality secure systems that provide value to their end users. We believe that expanding the adoption of TMMi so that it becomes the de facto standard for test process assessment will enable these Organizational transformations.”
The TMMi Foundation is a non-profit organization registered in England. The Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving software quality management and test processes/practices. TMMi America provides local representation to the TMMi Foundation.
If anyone is interested to get involved with TMMI America, TMMi America is providing a great opportunity to interact with TMMi America Board of Directors. Signup is easy with lots of benefits for the Premier Member: https://lnkd.in/ggHuG-p
If anyone needs more information about this topic, please call Suresh Chandra Bose. G at +1 (201) 699-7604, or email info@tmmiamerica.org.
The Test Maturity Model Integrated (TMMi) model is independent, business centered and internationally proven which allows it to provide a path for Organizations to assess and improve their test processes in a cost-effective manner. The TMMi is an avenue for formal certification if needed.
The new Board is effective immediately for a 2-year term and they represent a diverse group of practitioners across North and South America. The new Board of Directors are:
● Mark Summers, President
● Suresh Chandra Bose. G Vice President
● Suresh Krishnaiah, Treasurer
● Sammy Kolluru, Secretary
● Mike Ennis, Director
● Gary Rueda Sandoval, Director
TMMi America would like to express their gratitude to the previous Board members and especially former president Rex Black and former Secretary Tom Cagley. During their tenure as officers, their vast testing and similar Board experience was essential to the successful formation. They taught how to effectively operate the Board, grow the Organization and have fun while doing it.
Mark Summers, President, stated, “We are looking forward to helping Organizations transform the way they rapidly deliver high quality secure systems that provide value to their end users. We believe that expanding the adoption of TMMi so that it becomes the de facto standard for test process assessment will enable these Organizational transformations.”
The TMMi Foundation is a non-profit organization registered in England. The Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving software quality management and test processes/practices. TMMi America provides local representation to the TMMi Foundation.
If anyone is interested to get involved with TMMI America, TMMi America is providing a great opportunity to interact with TMMi America Board of Directors. Signup is easy with lots of benefits for the Premier Member: https://lnkd.in/ggHuG-p
If anyone needs more information about this topic, please call Suresh Chandra Bose. G at +1 (201) 699-7604, or email info@tmmiamerica.org.
Contact
TMMi AmericaContact
Suresh Chandra Bose.G
201-699-7604
https://tmmiamerica.org
Suresh Chandra Bose.G
201-699-7604
https://tmmiamerica.org
Categories