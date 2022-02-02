Celebrating Valentine’s Day in a Monastic Way
A spiritual book study featuring Sister Joan Chittister's latest book, The Monastic Heart-50 Simple Practices for a Contemplative and Fulfilling Life, is being offered in a live Zoom, seven-week series beginning Valentine's Day, February 14th.
Old Saybrook, CT, February 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This program celebrates Valentine's Day with a gift for the monastic heart. This seven-week, live Zoom book study, dives deep into the heart of simple contemplative practices outlined in Joan Chittister's latest book, The Monastic Heart-50 Simple Practices for a Contemplative and Fulfilling Life. Chittister is a Benedictine nun, whose work in areas of peace, justice, and women’s issues has been awarded.
Part of a “Bringing Spiritual Books to Life” series, it is being offered online, Mondays from 10:00-11:30 a.m., February 14th through March 28th. The program is being presented by the Seastar Wellness Studio, a new retreat center opening this month, and is being facilitated by the center director, Patricia Chaffee, who is a writer, retreat facilitator, and expressive arts, educator.
“This program is sure to enlighten and inspire that little bit of monk in all of us,” said Chaffee. “With a sweet kick-off on Valentine’s Day.”
Registration is $85 per person, with a $5 “BringAFriend” discount for each. Register by February 10th at www.SeastarWellness.com or call (860) 536-0051. The Seastar Wellness Studio is located at 263 Main Street, Suite 105, Old Saybrook, CT.
Part of a “Bringing Spiritual Books to Life” series, it is being offered online, Mondays from 10:00-11:30 a.m., February 14th through March 28th. The program is being presented by the Seastar Wellness Studio, a new retreat center opening this month, and is being facilitated by the center director, Patricia Chaffee, who is a writer, retreat facilitator, and expressive arts, educator.
“This program is sure to enlighten and inspire that little bit of monk in all of us,” said Chaffee. “With a sweet kick-off on Valentine’s Day.”
Registration is $85 per person, with a $5 “BringAFriend” discount for each. Register by February 10th at www.SeastarWellness.com or call (860) 536-0051. The Seastar Wellness Studio is located at 263 Main Street, Suite 105, Old Saybrook, CT.
Contact
Patricia ChaffeeContact
860-536-0051
www.SeastarWellness.com
860-536-0051
www.SeastarWellness.com
Categories