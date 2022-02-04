SMC Exhibits at SLAS 2022 – Lab Automation in Boston, Feb. 7-9, 2022
Visit the SMC Booth 2611 to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology and the opportunity to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies to support the laboratory automation marketplace.
Noblesville, IN, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Products on exhibit will be:
Pinch Valve Technology
Solenoid Diaphragm Pump for Liquids
Liquid Isolation Valve Technology
Static Neutralization Products
Micro Flow Control & Sensors
Electric Linear & Rotary Actuators
Electric Grippers
Chillers
SLAS 2022 Exhibition Hours:
Monday, February 7 10:00 – 7:00 pm
Tuesday, February 8 10:00 – 7:00 pm
Wednesday, February 9 10:00 – 1:30 pm
Visit SMC at Booth 2611, SLAS – Lab Automation Fair, Boston, Feb. 7-9
(Boston Convention & Exhibition Center)
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Pinch Valve Technology
Solenoid Diaphragm Pump for Liquids
Liquid Isolation Valve Technology
Static Neutralization Products
Micro Flow Control & Sensors
Electric Linear & Rotary Actuators
Electric Grippers
Chillers
SLAS 2022 Exhibition Hours:
Monday, February 7 10:00 – 7:00 pm
Tuesday, February 8 10:00 – 7:00 pm
Wednesday, February 9 10:00 – 1:30 pm
Visit SMC at Booth 2611, SLAS – Lab Automation Fair, Boston, Feb. 7-9
(Boston Convention & Exhibition Center)
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories