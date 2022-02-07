TechFlow Appoints Troy Holmes Vice President Strategy
Former Department of Homeland Security modernization expert to lead strategic initiatives of company’s Digital Services business unit.
San Diego, CA, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, today announced it has hired Troy Holmes as Vice President Strategy. In this new role, Mr. Holmes will lead the strategic initiatives of TechFlow’s Digital Services business unit.
With over 30 years’ experience bringing innovative technology solutions to national security and federal civilian agencies, Mr. Holmes has played a key role in IT modernization efforts at Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI). One of his notable accomplishments was leading the development of the nationwide Law Enforcement Information Sharing Service for DHS.
“Troy has led some of the most advanced modernization efforts at DHS using agile development processes,” said Glenn Doughty, TechFlow VP Digital Services. “In joining the TechFlow team, he will continue to provide strategic assistance to government organizations to realize critical digital transformation and modernization outcomes. His experience will further strengthen our digital services capabilities and ability to deliver significant impacts to keep our nation safe.”
“I am proud to join one of the leaders in deploying agile methodology in the development of IT solutions,” said Holmes. “We approach things with the same proactive thinking, always looking at emerging technologies and methodologies and staying one step ahead. Together with my fellow employee-owners, I look forward to continuing to support our customers’ missions by driving value and efficiencies through innovation to the ultimate benefit of our citizens.”
About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com.
