Joe Totten Joins The Reschini Group
Indiana, PA, February 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joseph C. Totten III is joining The Reschini Group and Evergreen Insurance as Chief Revenue Officer. Joe will be responsible for overseeing the management and growth of current client relationships as well as supporting the firm’s long-term growth initiatives. Prior to joining the Reschini Group, Joe was the Vice President for a large national broker in Pittsburgh.
“Joe’s impact on our organization will be significant,” said Joe Reschini, President of The Reschini Group and Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Insurance. "Joe’s experience will help us reach a new level of service for our clients and growth for The Reschini Group."
“This is a great opportunity to help build on the legacy of a historic company,” said Joe Totten. “They are a leader in the industry and I look forward to working with the teams in Pittsburgh and Indiana.”
Mr. Totten is a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Duquesne University. He will work out of the firm’s Pittsburgh office but will be meeting with clients throughout Pennsylvania. Learn more at The Reschini Group’s LinkedIn page.
The Reschini Group is a leading property/casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm with offices in Indiana and Pittsburgh. Evergreen Insurance is an independent insurance agency with six offices across central and western Pennsylvania.
About The Reschini Group
The Reschini Group helps organizations navigate the complexities of insuring their business and providing benefits to their employees. Founded in 1938, Reschini advises Employee Benefits clients on the strategy, design, financing, delivery, communication, and ongoing management of employer-sponsored benefit plans. Reschini provides Property/Casualty clients advice on coverage issues, risk management strategies, safety programs, and assists in the claims process.
