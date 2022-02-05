SEVEN12 Management Appoints Amy Luckado Chief Operations Officer
Annapolis, MD, February 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SEVEN12 Management (SEVEN12) is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy Luckado as the company’s Chief Operations Officer. In this role, she will direct and oversee account services, administrative, and education and training divisions for SEVEN12 and its client associations. She will maintain her role as account executive for her current clients: FPDA: Motion Control Solutions Network, International Sealing Distribution Association, and Security Hardware Distributors Association.
“With her institutional knowledge, incredible skill set, and down-to-earth personality, Amy has been an invaluable contributor to SEVEN12’s success,” said Molly Alton Mullins, the association management company’s CEO and Chief Strategist. “Her dedication to delivering unparalleled, high-quality management services to our client associations has brought well-deserved praise and respect. I cannot think of anyone else I would rather have at my side as the company continues to grow.”
Amy started working part-time with the association management company in 1999, when it operated as Thompson Management Associates. After a short time away, she returned in 2003 and held several full-time positions in the membership department. In 2019, she was appointed as Vice President of Operations.
“My ultimate goal is to ensure every one of our clients receives exceptional service,” Amy said. “The account services and education resources we provide are crucial to future growth, and more importantly, ensure the missions of our clients are realized. That is our definition of success.”
About SEVEN12 Management
Founded in 1993, SEVEN12 Management provides highly personal, member-focused services for a variety of organizations, helping them to grow, prosper, and fulfill their respective missions. SEVEN12 provides full-service management for 15 associations, delivering comprehensive, cost-effective staff leadership for administrative, financial, programmatic, educational, membership, convention, communications, and certification functions for our clients. Visit www.seven12management.com for more information.
Jason Vaughan
(410) 940-6575
seven12management.com
(410) 940-6575
seven12management.com
