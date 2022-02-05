Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Surety Underwriting Executive
Kari Hohn brings more than 15 years of experience in client management and customer service.
St. Louis, MO, February 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Kari Hohn as a Surety Underwriting Executive.
In this position, she will collect and assess client information to best determine credit quality and underwriting acceptability. Hohn will be responsible for developing and managing a book of business, as well as providing risk analysis and technical expertise to new and existing clients.
Hohn brings more than 15 years of experience to her position. Prior to joining POWERS, Hohn served as a Surety Underwriting Executive at a Kansas City insurance agency. She previously worked as an Operations Manager/CFO for an electrical contractor based in Kansas. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Hannibal La-Grange University in Hannibal, Mo. Hohn holds both Life & Health and Property & Casualty Insurance licenses.
“Kari is a strategic problem solver who utilizes strong decision-making skills when providing first-rate customer service,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “Her considerable experience makes her a welcome asset to our POWERS’ team.”
POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. POWERS founded Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, in 2006. VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $10 billion national alliance.
POWERS, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
In this position, she will collect and assess client information to best determine credit quality and underwriting acceptability. Hohn will be responsible for developing and managing a book of business, as well as providing risk analysis and technical expertise to new and existing clients.
Hohn brings more than 15 years of experience to her position. Prior to joining POWERS, Hohn served as a Surety Underwriting Executive at a Kansas City insurance agency. She previously worked as an Operations Manager/CFO for an electrical contractor based in Kansas. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Hannibal La-Grange University in Hannibal, Mo. Hohn holds both Life & Health and Property & Casualty Insurance licenses.
“Kari is a strategic problem solver who utilizes strong decision-making skills when providing first-rate customer service,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “Her considerable experience makes her a welcome asset to our POWERS’ team.”
POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. POWERS founded Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, in 2006. VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $10 billion national alliance.
POWERS, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
Contact
POWERS Insurance and Risk ManagementContact
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.powersinsurance.com
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.powersinsurance.com
Categories