BYD Hires Two Distinguished Transit Execs for SkyRail Team
BYD is pleased to announce the hiring of respected senior mass transit management professionals Michael Hoghooghi and Doug Ostermeyer.
Los Angeles, CA, February 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD Transit Solutions LLC, the business entity of BYD responsible for implementing, operating and maintaining SkyRail™ (automated monorail) and SkyShuttle™ (battery-electric automated people mover) systems in North America, is pleased to announce the hiring of respected senior mass transit management professionals Michael Hoghooghi and Doug Ostermeyer.
Besides working on SkyRail projects throughout North America, Hoghooghi and Ostermeyer will be part of the LA SkyRail Express (LASRE) team developing an innovative mass transit solution for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor in Los Angeles.
“BYD is very pleased to announce the hiring of these of internationally known and highly respected professionals,” BYD President, Stella Li said. “Michael and Doug are extremely well qualified to lead our projects here in North America.
Michael Hoghooghi will serve as Executive Program Director – Vice President of Project Management and Major Pursuits, and the CEO for Los Angeles SkyRail Express (LASRE). He brings to the firm extensive international experience managing the planning, design, and construction of some of the world’s largest rapid transit systems. Most recently Hoghooghi served as the overall Consortium Project Director for the design and construction of more than 60 miles of new high-capacity, fully automated, straddle-type monorail lines in Cairo, Egypt.
Hoghooghi will serve as the overall consortium project manager for the Los Angeles SkyRail Express Team (LASRE) for LA Metro’s Pre-Development Agreement (PDA) phase of the proposed 20-mile, $9.5 billion Sepulveda Corridor project from the San Fernando Valley to Los Angeles International Airport.
Doug Ostermeyer will serve as BYD’s Director of Operations and Maintenance. His resume spans nearly 40 years and includes hands-on management of some of the most important fully automated airport and urban transit systems in the United States.
Ostermeyer started out as a maintenance technician and through the years, worked up the ranks to the point where he led bellwether projects, gaining along the way extensive professional training encompassing management and business practices, including ISO 14000 and 9000, Six Sigma, industrial and transportation engineering practices, safety, and APM operations.
Ostermeyer’s assignment will be to serve as the Operations Integration Manager for the Sepulveda Corridor Project.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
For more information, please visit https://byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
