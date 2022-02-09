ABA Retirement Funds Selects NPPG Fiduciary Services, LLC as a Preferred Provider for 3(16) Plan Administrator Services and Compliance Oversight to Member Firms
Chicago, IL, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The ABA Retirement Funds (“ABA RF”), sponsor of the ABA Retirement Funds Program (the “Program”), announced today the selection of NPPG Fiduciary Services, LLC ("NPPG") to serve as a preferred provider of ERISA 3(16) Plan Administrator services to Program plan sponsors who opt to use these services for a fee. This selection of NPPG emphasizes the ABA RF’s commitment to broaden the availability of Program’s services in order to provide Program plan sponsors with the option of obtaining fiduciary oversight of plan administration by an ERISA 3(16) Plan Administrator. The Program is supported by retirement industry leaders, Voya Financial, Mercer, TD Ameritrade, and now newly selected preferred provider NPPG. This combination of services provides unique retirement plan solutions to member firms, access to customizable plan designs and fiduciary oversight by ABA RF and seeks to support plan participants on their path to save for retirement.
“One of our main goals through the Program is to provide our member firms with the most comprehensive bundle of retirement services and the offering of NPPG services is a continuation of that goal,” said Scarlett Ungurean, executive director of the ABA RF. “This preferred service relationship is intended to result in additional value in the integrated solution for a Program plan sponsor and reduces the administrative and related administrative fiduciary burdens that otherwise are the responsibility of the plan sponsor.”
“We are proud and honored to have been selected after the ABA RF’s search for its preferred 3(16) administrative fiduciary services partner. The ABA RF recognized the need to offer additional administrative fiduciary support and oversight which shows its continued commitment to providing employers with comprehensive retirement plan solutions. We look forward to serving the Program’s adopting employers who select our services as we are well positioned to deliver differing levels of administrative fiduciary services through our seasoned professionals and proprietary technology,” Commented Michael M. Salerno, Founder and CEO of NPPG.
The ABA Retirement Funds Program offers a fully bundled employer-sponsored retirement plan – Built by Lawyers, Power by Pros®. For nearly 60 years, the Program has been committed to providing a solution to help all legal professionals achieve retirement security.
About National Professional Planning Group
National Professional Planning Group, Inc. and its affiliate companies offer full-service employee benefit consulting, retirement planning, actuarial consulting, ERISA fiduciary services and Pooled Plan Provider (PPP) services. NPPG has offices in New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas and has been servicing clients since 1997. NPPG handles more than $6 billion in assets and more than 5,000 plans for clients nationwide. A full suite of compliance services includes ERISA 3(16) administrative fiduciary services, retirement plan third party administration including Multiple Employer Plans (MEP’s), Pooled Employer Plans (PEPs) as well as overall regulatory consulting and plan correction. NPPG clientele is made up of members of the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, non-profit organizations, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, as well as small entrepreneurial businesses, associations, and Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs). For further information, contact National Professional Planning Group, Inc. corporate office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey at (732) 758-1577.
