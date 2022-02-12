West Coast Self-Storage Opens in Lacey, WA
Storage Facility becomes the first West Coast-branded location in Lacey.
Lacey, WA, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage announced today that their newest storage facility in Lacey, Washington will open February 15th. The business is named West Coast Self-Storage Lacey and is located at 3933-B Pacific Ave SE in Lacey, across the street from the South Sound Center shopping mall and just west of Sleater Kinney Rd SE.
West Coast Self-Storage Lacey was built with the needs of today’s storage customer in mind. It features a suite of amenities designed to make the storage experience safe and hassle-free. These include a covered loading/unloading area, handcarts for easy transfer of items, touchless key-fob access at entry points, and 24-hour recorded video monitoring with digital cameras throughout the property. The business also has a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. Future plans include adding U-Haul truck rental services.
The self-storage property features 647 storage units totaling 51,765 sq. ft. of rentable space. This includes 634 interior-access units ranging in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30. These units are heated for the customers’ comfort and the protection of their belongings. The facility also features 13 drive-up accessible units ranging from 10 x 10 to 10 x 25 that allow customers to load/unload directly into their unit from their vehicle.
The storage operation will have office hours from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours will be 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.
West Coast Self-Storage Lacey was designed by Jackson|Main Architects of Seattle, WA, and built by Parkway Construction, TX, Lewisville, TX. NWB Lacey, LLC is the owner. West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington developed the facility and will be managing the operation.
“We’re excited to have our West Coast Self-Storage brand in Lacey. With the next level amenities and security features we’ve installed in this storage facility, we think the residents in and around Lacey will be happy storing their belongings with us,” said Aaron Potter, Regional Manager for West Coast Self-Storage.
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 96 managed and owned locations with storage facilities in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
