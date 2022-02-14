Elantis is Certified as a Great Place to Work®
Elantis Solutions Inc. has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.
Edmonton, Canada, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elantis Solutions Inc. is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.
Being certified as a Great Place to Work means that employees have a high level of trust in the workplace by focusing on five key dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.
“This certification celebrates our dedication to our people and to creating great workplace experiences,” said Dave Roe, CEO of Elantis. “With Focus on People being one of Elantis’ core values, we are committed to cultivating an employee culture that attracts top talent and makes this a great place to work. I am proud of our team and of this achievement.”
Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy working with their colleagues. “Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency," Fonseca said.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.
About Elantis Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2013, Elantis is a leader in digital transformation, specializing in business process automation, enterprise content management, and business intelligence. Elantis works with customers throughout North America to create solutions that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase competitive advantage.
For more information about career opportunities at Elantis, visit https://www.elantis.com/
Contact
Elantis Solutions Inc.Contact
Amy Grendus
1.833.ELANTIS ext. 701
www.elantis.com
