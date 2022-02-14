Jenna Borders Named Vice President of Human Resources and General Counsel at Eva Garland Consulting
Raleigh, NC, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eva Garland Consulting (EGC) has announced the appointment of Jenna Borders as Vice President of Human Resources and General Counsel, effective February 14, 2022. In her new role, Ms. Borders will lead the company’s human resources and legal divisions and will report directly to Founder and CEO, Dr. Eva Garland.
Ms. Borders joins EGC during a time of strategic growth, as the firm catalyzes on its success as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the US, according to INC5000 magazine. EGC supports thousands of scientists and entrepreneurs in securing and managing government funding to advance scientific discovery and development.
Dr. Garland said, “Jenna is an incredibly skilled attorney who has been a key contributor to our firm’s success through her role as outside counsel through the years. We are thrilled to have her join our leadership team in a full-time capacity to provide strategic guidance for our company.”
Ms. Borders joins EGC from Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton, where she was a partner focusing on labor and employment law, government contracting and commercial litigation. Ms. Borders holds a J.D. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and a B.A. in Sociology from Tulane University.
“I am excited to join the EGC team,” said Ms. Borders. “Through my years of working with clients in the life sciences and government contracting spaces, I have always admired the impact of EGC in accelerating scientific advancement. I look forward to my new role in supporting EGC’s continued success.”
About Eva Garland Consulting:
Eva Garland Consulting was founded in 2013 to help scientists and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, grants management services, and accounting. For more information, visit www.evagarland.com.
Contact
Molly Alesio
919-825-1600
evagarland.com
molly@evagarland.com
