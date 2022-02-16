Stillion Industries and Electro Arc Are Celebrating a Double Anniversary
Stillion Industries and Electro Arc celebrate double anniversaries in 2022.
Dexter, MI, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Two local companies celebrating anniversaries together as one company
Stillion Industries, a local machine shop in Washtenaw county is celebrating 50 years of service this year. Electro Arc was purchased by Stillion Industries in 2019 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year as well.
Stillion Industries was located in Ann Arbor until the early 2000s when it moved to Dexter, Michigan. This machine shop now owns Dexter Manufacturing and Electro Arc as the company has expanded since moving to Dexter.
To celebrate these double anniversaries Electro Arc is having an “Oldest machine contest” in an attempt to reconnect with old customers of Electro Arc, we are offering prizes to the top 3 oldest machines that are entered in the contest. Also we have a limited edition Model 1 Ames Portable Hardness Tester available in the old style wood box available in limited quantities.
Stillion Industries offers machining services in Southeast Michigan. Our Electro Arc and Ames Portable Hardness Tester product lines are machined onsite and sold internationally.
Enter to win on our website
Stillion Industries, a local machine shop in Washtenaw county is celebrating 50 years of service this year. Electro Arc was purchased by Stillion Industries in 2019 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year as well.
Stillion Industries was located in Ann Arbor until the early 2000s when it moved to Dexter, Michigan. This machine shop now owns Dexter Manufacturing and Electro Arc as the company has expanded since moving to Dexter.
To celebrate these double anniversaries Electro Arc is having an “Oldest machine contest” in an attempt to reconnect with old customers of Electro Arc, we are offering prizes to the top 3 oldest machines that are entered in the contest. Also we have a limited edition Model 1 Ames Portable Hardness Tester available in the old style wood box available in limited quantities.
Stillion Industries offers machining services in Southeast Michigan. Our Electro Arc and Ames Portable Hardness Tester product lines are machined onsite and sold internationally.
Enter to win on our website
Contact
Stillion IndustriesContact
Carrin Harris
734-475-8527
stillionindustries.com
Carrin Harris
734-475-8527
stillionindustries.com
Categories