Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Acquires Peterson Cleaning, Inc.
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC (Kleen-Tech), a nationwide provider of janitorial services, has acquired Peterson Cleaning, Inc. (Peterson).
Denver, CO, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Kleen-Tech is excited to bring Peterson on board and is looking forward to expanding our operations into new Midwest markets,” says Kleen-Tech’s CEO, James Vaughan. “This acquisition provides Kleen-Tech with additional operational resources in a new market and further enables us to expand our operations nationally. I am impressed by the legacy Mark, Sue, and their team have built over the last 47 years and am pleased to welcome them to the Kleen-Tech family.”
About Peterson
Founded in 1975, Peterson specializes in the delivery and management of janitorial services in commercial, industrial, retail, education, and medical facilities. The company presently serves customers in Rockford, Illinois and the surrounding areas.
About Kleen-Tech
Kleen-Tech provides janitorial and custodial services for commercial and municipal buildings, specialty facilities, and government installations throughout the United States. The company works with customers ranging from Fortune 100 companies to the U.S. government and regional multi-location retailers, and currently services more than 50 million square feet of space nightly.
