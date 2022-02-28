Yacht Brokers Association of America Launches New Website and Member Listing Service
Annapolis, MD, February 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) recently launched a new and improved website, offering a more modern design and enhanced user experience. Upgraded features include clear call-to-action buttons, an easy-to-navigate menu structure, and direct access to view member resources.
In addition to the new website, YBAA is proud to partner with yachtbroker.org to present the YBAA Member Listing Service (MLS), an association-owned and controlled tool to help buyers find and show for new and used boats, vessels, and yachts. The MLS allows yacht brokers access to view cooperative broker listings with the goal of connecting buyers to sellers through a professional yacht broker.
“Yachtbroker.org is industry owned. This new service is available only to professional yacht brokers that are members of professional yacht broker associations. By listing your boats in yachtbroker.org you are taking back control of your data. This new service will also lead us to single point entry of data for our inventory.” - JP Skov, CPYB, YBAA Executive Director
With collective member participation, the YBAA MLS provides increased exposure for the listing broker and access to a broader range of inventory.
As an exclusive benefit, YBAA members can publish a listing at no cost. Learn more about the new website and MLS at www.ybaa.yachts.
About YBAA:
The Yacht Brokers Association of America, Inc. – YBAA - was founded in 1920 and exists to unite Yacht Sales Professionals throughout North America to establish, promote and enforce high standards of professional competence, character, and ethical conduct; foster public recognition of, and support for, YBAA and its member brokers; facilitate cooperation among member brokers; and enhance each member's success.
Contact:
JP Skov, Executive Director
jpskov@cpyb.net
410-940-6349
