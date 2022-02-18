SMC Corporation of America Selected as Nominee for TechPoint Mira Awards Honoring "The Best of Tech in Indiana"
Following two years of virtual events, award winners will be announced during an in-person gala at the JW Marriott on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Noblesville, IN, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TechPoint, the nonprofit, industry-led growth initiative for Indiana’s technology ecosystem, announced the nominees for its 23rd annual Mira Awards program presented by Salesforce. The Mira Awards are the state’s largest, best known and most prestigious technology awards, and the annual gala celebrates the “The Best of Tech in Indiana.” The last time it was held in person, all 1,400 gala tickets were sold out six weeks before the event.
SMC Corporation of America is a nominee in the Large Enterprise of the Year category, which recognizes companies with exceptional innovation and market position that are helping Indiana to become a recognized technology leader, putting Indiana on the map in the technology world. A complete list of the nominees competing for the state’s top technology honors in the 2022 Mira Awards can be accessed at the TechPoint website.
The nominees include individuals, community organizations, investors, educators, entrepreneurs, and tech employers with remarkable achievements in the prior year. In aggregate, the 76 company nominees that provided data, employ more than 52,000 people in the state of Indiana and represent nearly $23 billion in annual revenue (excluding Salesforce).
Also represented are newly launched startups and fast-growing scale-ups with tech solutions targeting industries ranging from healthcare, transportation and logistics, security and law enforcement, business intelligence and operations, construction, agriculture, education, and human resources.
“The Mira Awards gala is not only the biggest tech event in the state, it’s also the barometer of Indiana’s tech industry growth, strength and dynamism,” said Mike Langellier, president and CEO of TechPoint. “The robustness of this year’s class of nominees bodes well for our tech community’s future, and we’re excited to finally, hopefully, celebrate together in person after two years of remote galas during the pandemic.”
Nominees were selected by 52 independent judges who evaluated and ranked the applications. In early March, nominees will present their cases and be interviewed by judging panels, after which the judges will deliberate and select the winners. Judges include company founders, CEOs and presidents, CTOs, CIOs and other community leaders and subject matter experts.
In addition to the 12 adjudicated categories, two special industry recognition awards—the TechPoint Trailblazer Award and the TechPoint Foundation for Youth Bridge Builder Award—are selected by the TechPoint and TechPoint Foundation for Youth boards of directors. Both awards are announced prior to the Mira Awards gala in April.
About TechPoint:
TechPoint is the nonprofit, industry-led growth initiative for Indiana’s technology companies and overall tech ecosystem. The team is focused on attracting talent, accelerating scale-up companies, activating the community and amplifying stories of success.
About SMC Corporation of America:
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe, and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada that are supported by engineering and manufacturing also located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
Amanda Wease
317-688-0680
