Hospital Products Australia Announced as Telstra Best of Business Awards 2022 NSW State Winner for Championing Health
HPA was recognised from a distinguished field of 239 finalists for delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance healthcare workflow efficiencies. The company supports improved outcomes by enabling care providers to focus on patient wellness.
Sydney, Australia, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hospital Products Australia (HPA), an Australia-New Zealand provider of healthcare technology and supplies, today announced the organisation has been selected as the 2022 New South Wales winner in the Championing Health Award category for the Telstra Best of Business Awards. HPA advances to the national competition that will be held April 2022 in Sydney to announce national winners for each category.
The Championing Health category spotlights healthcare enterprises that are focused on innovative solutions capable of improving health outcomes for every Australian. HPA's win recognises the company's ability to continuously provide outstanding solutions and service to customers, especially in the context of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic urgency. Recent signature accomplishments include:
Innovative telehealth solutions to facilities in Liverpool Hospital, Northern Sydney, Central Coast, and Hunter New England Local Health Districts
Advanced electronic medical record (EMR) system rollout at Monash Health
Cutting-edge emergency department patient monitors at Hollywood Private Hospitals, in partnership with Mindray
“We are ecstatic to be recognised by the Telstra Best of Business Awards as a leader in healthcare innovation,” said Shawn Wigham, Managing Director at HPA. “From the very beginning, HPA's mission has been to help healthcare providers do more with less. This is an exciting honour and we're pleased to be elevated among such outstanding companies.”
The Telstra Best of Business Awards expert judging panel bases awards on the ability of small and medium-sized enterprises to achieve a notable business mission, while serving their community's and nation's needs. For 25+ years, the awards have provided a platform to celebrate powerful achievements in innovation and learn from Australia's best business minds.
“We are passionate about enabling our customers to provide a higher level of care with fewer resource inputs and in less time. Our partnerships deliver data management capabilities, communication tools, and process efficiencies that make an immense positive difference in patient outcomes,” said Mr. Wigham. “This latest distinction from Telstra is an honour that not only rewards our extremely hard-working team, but also supports our conviction that HPA is leading the digital transformation of healthcare for Australia.”
The precise date and location of the 2022 Telstra Best of Business Awards National Gala Event will be announced shortly. For more information, please contact Carmen Klanberck, HPA Marketing Manager, at 1300 HPAUST or info@hpaust.com.
About Hospital Products Australia
Hospital Products Australia (HPA) sources the most innovative products from around the globe for enterprises servicing the Australia and New Zealand healthcare and aged care markets. The company is a distributor of leading global brands, including Wamee, Zebra Technologies, GCX, Derungs, DT Research, Mindray, ACL, RFIDeas and Humanscale.
HPA is powered by a wealth of experience and knowledge in the healthcare industry, combined with a global supplier network that enables the company to offer the assurance and convenience of single-source procurement for all needs. HPA provides unsurpassed quality, innovative and clever design, and warranties that far exceed industry standards.
HPA holds major contracts throughout Australia with both Government and Private hospitals that provide ongoing support for critical care environments and their teams. The company is headquartered in Sydney and has offices in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia. For more information, please visit http://www.hpaust.com.
The precise date and location of the 2022 Telstra Best of Business Awards National Gala Event will be announced shortly. For more information, please contact Carmen Klanberck, HPA Marketing Manager, at 1300 HPAUST or info@hpaust.com.
Contact
HPAContact
Carmen Klanberck
0294183877
www.hpaust.com
