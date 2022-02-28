Launch Announcement: Coach 123 - Advanced Development for Advanced Results
Winter Haven, FL, February 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Coach 123, a community offering an enhanced and considered approach to coaching, has announced its official launch. Coach 123 is a community of ICF-credentialed coaches, dedicated to providing people and organizations a considered approach in coaching engagements. The community’s mission is to enhance each coaching experience with quality, professionalism, and support.
To achieve this mission the community will be forming a Connection Team. The community’s Connection Team will match individuals with coaches in 3 easy steps:
1. Establish your objectives and an agreement,
2. Define specific interests for a coaching engagement;
3. Select from three coaches pre-screened for your objectives.
The connectors will leverage an extensive network of trained and certified coaches across a multitude of specializations and provide recommendations for coaches based on each individual’s unique objectives.
Coach 123 will be partnering with organizations of all sizes to make coaching more accessible and empower individuals, groups, and teams to achieve growth and realize results.
Coach 123 values a high-quality, ethical norm throughout the coaching profession and supports a cohesive, collaborative effort based on values, ethics, and core competencies.
All coaches recommended by Coach 123 have earned their Certified Professional Coach designation or higher. Coach 123 coaches are trained to provide client-focused coaching and are required to subscribe and be accountable to ICF’s Core Values and Code of Ethics.
About the Coach 123 President
Cathy Liska is a Certified Coach Specialist and Certified Coach Trainer. She is a Master Certified Coach (MCC) credentialed member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Cathy is recognized internationally in coaching, training, conflict management, and facilitation. Cathy is known for her positive attitude and inspiring success plus training and coaching that empowers others to achieve the results they desire. Her personal mission statement is “People.”
At Coach 123, Cathy supports the team of Connection Executives, ensures superior sourcing of coaches, supports the powerful CCC coaching process in coaching engagements, and focuses on ensuring each organization receives both high-quality service and value.
Media Inquiries:
For more information, please contact Coach 123 at:
Email: Team@Coach-123.com
Phone Number: +1 (800) 588 1235
Website: https://www.Coach-123.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coach-123
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coach-123-106488645308476
Categories