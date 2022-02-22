The Nagler Group Voted Best Staffing Service for 13th Straight Year by New Hampshire Business Review
Bedford, NH, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Nagler Group, a BANKW Staffing company, has been named as "Best Staffing Service" in New Hampshire Business Review’s 2022 Best of Business (B.O.B.) Awards.
Determined through an online readers' poll, The B.O.B. Awards is an annual program that recognizes New Hampshire's exceptional businesses - the organizations offering the best service, attention to detail, and having the most helpful and eager employees.
“The BOB Awards recognize the hard work of New Hampshire’s stand-out businesses, which offer nothing less than outstanding products and services,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review. “Congratulations to The Nagler Group, and the rest of the 2020 winners, on this well-deserved peer recognition.”
2022 marks the thirteenth consecutive year that The Nagler Group has been named “Best Staffing Service.”
“The Nagler Group has been built on a foundation of customer service and care for our employees and clients. Receiving our thirteenth straight Best Staffing Service B.O.B. award is a testimony to our teams' dedication and hard work. I couldn't be prouder of every team member,” said Matt Nagler, Managing Partner, BANKW Staffing.
About BANKW Staffing:
Through its portfolio companies, The Nagler Group, Alexander Technology Group, KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, Sales Search Partners, and KNF&T Staffing Resources, BANKW Staffing, LLC has become the leading regional provider of temporary and direct-hire staffing services in the areas of finance, accounting, information technology, office and administration, legal, human resources, and sales.
BANKW Staffing’s unmatched focus on the local region has made the company a recognized authority on the employment market in New England. Collectively, the portfolio of BANKW Staffing organizations provides the area’s most valued professionals with access to career opportunities, as well as top employers with market-leading access to talent.
This dedication has resulted in consistent regional and national recognition for success and growth since the first BANKW Staffing company was founded in 2005. Recognition includes Inc. 500, Boston Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” and Business NH Magazine’s “Business of the Year,” to name a few.
For more information, go to www.bankwstaffing.com.
About NH Business Review:
NH Business Review is the only statewide business journal as well as one of the most respected sources of business information, news, and features in the Granite State. With more than 50,000 readers, NHBR’s print and online publications provide breaking news, essential business information, and analysis.
Media Contact:
For media inquiries and questions, please email us at pr@bankwstaffing.com
Jason Alexander
617-622-0110
www.bankwstaffing.com
