Liquid Screen Design Owner, Bryan Goltzman, Joins Counselor Magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board
Minneapolis, MN, February 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Liquid Screen Design (LSD) co-owner, Bryan Goltzman is joining the Counselor Magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board in 2022. Counselor Magazine is the voice of the promotional products industry, delivering award-winning content to executive level distributors and owners responsible for the future of their businesses. The magazine’s content is focused on leadership, management, business operations, industry news, and analysis of trends.
Prior to starting Liquid Screen Design in 2010, Goltzman was the Director of Public Affairs for a regional non-profit organization where he led statewide policy campaigns and managed online marketing strategies. He brings that creativity, background, and expertise to LSD’s customers.
“Promotional products and physical marketing is a $27 billion dollar a year industry,” says Goltzman. “Look at your desk, it is almost guaranteed that you have something branded on it. That is not possible without the leadership and knowledge shared in Counselor Magazine. Counselor explores all aspects of the industry from new trends to supply-chain challenges and everything in between. It is truly the guiding light and magazine of note in the promotional products industry. I am excited to work alongside them and expand upon our industry knowledge and influence.”
