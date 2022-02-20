Medicare Insurance Association's Group Passes 7,000 Member Milestone
Los Angeles, CA, February 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance’s Linkedin group for Medicare insurance producers has passed the 7,000-member mark.
“We wanted a way to provide meaningful information as well as relevant data,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. “I believe this is now the largest Linkedin group specifically focused on Medicare insurance.”
Hosted by the Association Slome explained that the organization uses the medium as a way to gather and disseminate information. “For example, we just completed a survey of Medicare insurance agents reporting Medicare insurance earnings across a number of years.”
The Linkedin Group is open to agents and brokers as well as others who market Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and other senior-related products.
“At the request of early members, we do not allow the posting of promotional messages or items from those with agendas,” Slome notes.
To learn more or to join the Medicare Insurance Producers group go to www.linkedin.com/groups/4021450/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
The organization makes available a national directory listing local Medicare insurance agents and brokers who offer Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan information and rate comparisons. Access to the directory is free and completely private. Go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ for more information.
