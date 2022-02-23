EOS Earns India's Most Valuable Workplace® Award by WCRC

Eureka outsourcing solutions, a world leader in the space of delivering outsourcing services, has recently received the coveted title of "India’s Most Valuable Workplace®." As EOS keeps pace with the velocity of change the BPM sector is witnessing, EOSite influencers speak about the culture fostered at EOS that makes their employees’ workday productive as well as rewarding.