Marriott Communications’ CEO Shortlisted for Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Sunderland, United Kingdom, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- United Kingdom - Sunderland-based marketing agency, Marriott Communications, proudly shares that our CEO has been shortlisted for Young Entrepreneur of the Year at The Federation of Small Businesses’ Celebrating Small Business Awards.
Founded by Samuel Marriott-Dowding in 2021, Marriott Communications has seen an incredibly successful first year of trading - working with several clients and organisations in a diverse range of sectors and industries.
The shortlisting for Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the North East FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards is not only unexpected, but a most welcome surprise. It is also a testament to the innovative vision of building a socially responsible, and ethically conscious, communications agency.
Marriott Communications’ CEO, Samuel Marriott-Dowding, stated: “It is an amazing honour to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award, and I am so grateful for this recognition.
"Marriott Communications started from a small dream, and it is incredible to have been able to build and grow a business that not only am I immensely proud of, but a business that also works to create positive change throughout the UK.”
