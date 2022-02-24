Acquire Gears Up for Regional Leadership Conference
Acquire will send 20 or more office leadership personnel to the Regional Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia the first week of March.
Raleigh, NC, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Acquire has changed its industry landscape in so many ways. Specializing in client acquisition, promoting only from within, and refining the practice of personnel development. Not much beats that every member of the company leadership started from the same shared experience. To continue the rising wave of momentum Acquire is helping co-host a quarterly leadership conference.
The Regional Leader Conference will be hosted by industry front-runners throughout the country during the month of March. The Regional Leader Conference will discuss various topics ranging from developing leadership within all levels of a company, team culture, to operations management, and many more topics.
Zack Schuch, Acquire CEO and National Consultant, has almost 15 years with the industry under his belt, a team of 60 plus market directors, and a passion for helping others reach their goals. Schuch’s team has one mission: sharing the “win” for those so that people care about learning, growing and developing into better professionals.
“When I first entered the industry 15 years ago, it was following the worst recession since the Great Depression. I remember wanting to gain experience with a company. I recall attending a meeting similar to the ones coming up, and I attribute a lot of reasons why I am in the industry today from what I gained at those events in 2007. It changed my perspective on the industry. I went from looking for experience to solidifying my lifelong career.” -Zack Schuch, Acquire CEO and National Consultant
Acquire will send 20 or more office leadership personnel to the conference in Atlanta, Georgia the first week of March. We look forward to interviewing the attendees upon their return to Raleigh. 2022 will be an exciting year of advancement and growth at the Acquire team. They are looking for talented, hard-working individuals to join them.
To read more about Acquire’s corporate social responsibility program career opportunities, team events, marketing campaigns, community involvement, or general inquiries please email hr@acquirerdu.com.
