Association Offers Discount for 2022 Medicare Insurance Industry Conference
Los angeles, CA, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A special discount to attend Medicarians, the national Medicare insurance industry conference, is being offered by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
“We are so pleased to support the success of the leading Medicare insurance conference,” reports Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance organization. The event will take place June 7-8, 2022 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.“
The Association is making available a $150 discount off the 2022 conference registration cost. “This is a sizable savings especially when added to the early registration discounted rate,” Slome adds. Early registration for the conference ends April 1, 2022.
To learn more and access the Association discounted registration rate visit
www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-insurance-conference-2022/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated Medicare planning. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
The organization makes available a national directory listing local Medicare insurance brokers who offer Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan information and rate comparisons. Access to the directory is free and completely private. Go to www.medicaresupp.org for more information.
To learn more and access the Association discounted registration rate visit
www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-insurance-conference-2022/.
