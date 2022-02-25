Paul Olschwanger Launches Wendell Rhoads Consulting
Veteran mentor and recruiter delivers humanist employment practices.
Dallas, TX, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With over three decades in asset management, leading employee mentor and elite recruiter Paul Olschwanger has launched Wendell Rhoads Consulting (WRC).
COVID has brought a paradigm shift to the asset-management industry— hybrid models, remote work, decentralized offices, and more. Thoughtful CEOs are now exploring how to humanize the workplace, lessen stress, and motivate employees with greater empathy.
“Work is human again. WRC delivers a set of tools that can help firms of every size reimagine employee intervention,” Olschwanger said. “I’ve seen remarkable impact on teams and cultures when people feel supported. I invite asset managers to reinvent how they value human potential.”
Across the industry, countless titles from CEOs on down can rely on WRC to keep employees in the best mindset, in sync with firm values. Grounded workers are better managers, better performers, and better with clients. They achieve a next gear of growth with greater joy and purpose.
With a substantial credential, WRC delivers a proprietary process that includes personality/EQ/PQ tests. WRC also has additional training in industrial and organizational psychology. Working outside traditional HR roles, the firm focuses on longer-term employee mentorship. When people can work through obstacles and conflict, they are more balanced and less motivated by fear.
“Paul’s approach will provide a template for strengthening professional relationships across entire organizations,” says Liz Hecht of Alpha Partners, one of WRC’s strategic associates.
Additional WRC deliverables include a structured approach for firms who want to achieve greater DE&I, as well as facilitating and supervising complex hires, candidate sourcing, and late-stage candidate reviews.
As a baseline, WRC believes managers who embrace compassionate leadership will lead competitive firms. “Bottom lines still reign,” Olschwanger added. “Yet, priorities like revenue, spreadsheets, and power now include a nod to greater teamwork and empowerment.”
Contact
Paul Olschwanger
214-535-5721
www.wendellrhoads.com
