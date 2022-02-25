CalFoods Logistics Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
CalFoods Logistics Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2022.
Pleasant Hill, CA, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CalFoods Logistics is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2022. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CalFoods Logistics. This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S. based company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that CalFoods Logistics is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we continue to grow our company and consider our employee experience a priority and a great draw for new candidates,” said CEO Steve Linkhart. “We are proud of the work culture that we are creating here and owe our success to our team of dedicated employees at CalFoods Logistics. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
This past year CalFoods Logistics added Cesar Chavez and Juneteenth to the holiday calendar and implemented 24 paid volunteer hours so team members can volunteer at their favorite causes on company time. These essential additions allow more flexibility and contribute to an excellent company culture and work/life balance.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About CalFoods Logistics
CalFoods Logistics is the new logistics intermediary for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), selected by the California Department of Social Services (CDSS). They provide United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food commodities to 48 food banks in Northern and Southern California. The food banks then distribute to eligible individuals and households within 58 counties.
Learn more at www.calfoods.org and on LinkedIn.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that CalFoods Logistics is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we continue to grow our company and consider our employee experience a priority and a great draw for new candidates,” said CEO Steve Linkhart. “We are proud of the work culture that we are creating here and owe our success to our team of dedicated employees at CalFoods Logistics. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
This past year CalFoods Logistics added Cesar Chavez and Juneteenth to the holiday calendar and implemented 24 paid volunteer hours so team members can volunteer at their favorite causes on company time. These essential additions allow more flexibility and contribute to an excellent company culture and work/life balance.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About CalFoods Logistics
CalFoods Logistics is the new logistics intermediary for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), selected by the California Department of Social Services (CDSS). They provide United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food commodities to 48 food banks in Northern and Southern California. The food banks then distribute to eligible individuals and households within 58 counties.
Learn more at www.calfoods.org and on LinkedIn.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com
Contact
CalFoods LogisticsContact
Parshy Phillips
1-925-852-6470
https://calfoods.org
Parshy Phillips
1-925-852-6470
https://calfoods.org
Categories