Strategic Results JV Receives 8(a) Stars III Award
Will Provide AI, Other Emerging Technologies with Prestigious Award.
Gaithersburg, MD, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Strategic Results (SR) announced today that its Joint Venture, Z4E Strategic Results Alliance LLC, received the prestigious Best-in-Class GSA 8(a) STARS III award. This multiple-award indefinite delivery-quantity (MA-ID/IQ) contract is designed to provide federal agencies with innovative information technology (IT) services-based solutions from award-winning small businesses.
Through this award, Z4E Strategic Results Alliance will be able to provide customized IT solutions to meet federal agencies’ individual mission needs, such as data management, IT operations and maintenance, IT security, and software development and systems design. Due to SR’s strong past performance, the JV was selected for the emerging technology-focused scope sub-area, which is intended to accelerate transformation. Services typical in this sub-area include artificial intelligence, autonomic computing, blockchain/distributed ledger, quantum computing, robotic process automation, technological convergence, and virtual reality.
“This contract offers an excellent resource for federal agencies, and we are pleased that this award will allow us to build on our previous successes providing innovative IT solutions in support of our clients’ missions,” said Anne Dunne, CEO of Strategic Results.
About JV: Strategic Results and Z4 Enterprises (Z4E), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, formed a Joint Venture in 2017. Strategic Results is a technology and communications management company based in the Washington, D.C., region with 25 years of experience achieving extraordinary results to federal agencies and commercial clients. Z4E specializes in providing engineering and professional services in support of acquisition professionals. The partnership allows SR to leverage more than two decades of experience navigating the federal space to mentor and provide opportunities to a veteran-owned business in the federal marketplace. Since its inception, the Z4E Strategic Results Alliance LLC has won multiple awards, including those with the Department of Transportation’s Transportation Safety Institute and the Department of Defense, Defense Media Activity Acquisitions and Project Management offices.
For more information, call 240.477.4097 or visit www.strategicresults.com.
Through this award, Z4E Strategic Results Alliance will be able to provide customized IT solutions to meet federal agencies’ individual mission needs, such as data management, IT operations and maintenance, IT security, and software development and systems design. Due to SR’s strong past performance, the JV was selected for the emerging technology-focused scope sub-area, which is intended to accelerate transformation. Services typical in this sub-area include artificial intelligence, autonomic computing, blockchain/distributed ledger, quantum computing, robotic process automation, technological convergence, and virtual reality.
“This contract offers an excellent resource for federal agencies, and we are pleased that this award will allow us to build on our previous successes providing innovative IT solutions in support of our clients’ missions,” said Anne Dunne, CEO of Strategic Results.
About JV: Strategic Results and Z4 Enterprises (Z4E), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, formed a Joint Venture in 2017. Strategic Results is a technology and communications management company based in the Washington, D.C., region with 25 years of experience achieving extraordinary results to federal agencies and commercial clients. Z4E specializes in providing engineering and professional services in support of acquisition professionals. The partnership allows SR to leverage more than two decades of experience navigating the federal space to mentor and provide opportunities to a veteran-owned business in the federal marketplace. Since its inception, the Z4E Strategic Results Alliance LLC has won multiple awards, including those with the Department of Transportation’s Transportation Safety Institute and the Department of Defense, Defense Media Activity Acquisitions and Project Management offices.
For more information, call 240.477.4097 or visit www.strategicresults.com.
Contact
Strategic ResultsContact
Jill Gross
240-477-5097
Jill Gross
240-477-5097
Categories