Melissa Krasnow, Partner at VLP Law Group LLP to Speak at The Third-Party Data Breach Problem: Best Defenses to Safeguard your Data
New York, NY, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Melissa Krasnow, Partner at VLP Law Group LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Third-Party Data Breach Problem: Best Defenses to Safeguard your Data.” This event is scheduled on March 08, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (ET).
Event Summary
The first half of 2021 witnessed some of the most damaging third-party data breaches to date. With cyber-attacks ranging from small to large scales and data thefts compromising sensitive information, there is no denying that the third-party data breach problem is here, and it needs immediate action.
Recognizing the scope and nature of recent third-party data breaches is the first step to mitigating future attacks. However, to effectively employ this, one’s system must be equipped with a security solution that will not only hunt down and defend against malicious wares but will also provide an intelligent vision on all areas of access to ensure that threats are prevented before they can penetrate.
In this Live Webcast, a highly skilled technology leader, Manoj K. Srivastava (Kaseya) and a Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Attorney, Melissa Krasnow (VLP Law Group LLP) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of third-party data breaches. Speakers will provide practical tips to help business owners mitigate the risks of third-party data theft.
Key topics include:
Overview: Third-Party Data Breach Trends and Statistics
Third Party Contracts
Federal and State Data Security Laws
Current Challenges: Features of an Effective Security System
New Approaches (Practical Tips)
How is Intel incorporated at the board level? An audit committee or all board members?
Board of directors and potential liability
Cyber Liability Insurance
About Melissa Krasnow
Melissa Krasnow is a partner at VLP Law Group LLP. Based in Minneapolis (recognized by Who’s Who in America, Women in Law – Minnesota, for 2021) and partner with Palo Alto-based boutique VLP Law Group LLP, which is a BTI Cybersecurity Standout 2020 – Leading Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Law Firm (Cybersecurity Standout in State & Local Regulations and distinguished Cybersecurity firm in four separate areas). Her practice includes, privacy and data security law (including California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)/California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) and Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA)), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and related contract requirements, data breaches/incidents, written information security programs, data security agreements, incident response plans, tabletop exercises and cyber liability insurance policy matters (including ransomware, business email compromise and account takeover). She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/US (CIPP/US) and National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Board Leadership Fellow.
About VLP Law Group LLP
Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. VLP’s clients range from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, including public and private corporations, venture capital investors and nonprofits.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
