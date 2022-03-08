Tim Reed Receives a Promotion from 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas for Upholding the Human Side of Business
Employee Spotlight: Tim Reed, Operations Manager
Conway, AR, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas Operations Manager, Tim Reed, shares an account of how his job at the company enables him to help families in their crisis hours. For Tim it’s about the strong sense of selfless service that draws him to work.
The Culture at 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas is not just about the paycheck, it is also about the quality and value of life for the team. When it comes to a service like emergency water restoration, it’s more about being part of an opportunity to serve mankind.
While speaking about what he loves the most about his job as a restoration/mitigation expert for 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas, Tim stated, "What I love about this job is getting to work in service to others. When that emergency call comes in at 5:30 pm and everyone has just gone home for the day or that call comes in at 11:00 pm and it's time to start winding down for the night, I am happy to hear that phone ring and to know that I am going to meet another client that is in need.”
Speaking on his biggest accomplishments as a restoration expert, Tim mentioned successfully drying many commercial projects from large multi-family units, high-rise buildings and churches, that were severely affected by water damage. Tim finds great satisfaction in the fact that he has been able to help several clients to get full reimbursement from their insurance companies for expenses incurred during high-level projects.
Tim was recently awarded and recognized with a 1 year of service award and received a promotion to Operations Manager. He received the promotion due to going above and beyond to assist customers during an emergency.
More About Tim:
Tim grew up in Cross County Arkansas until the age of 8, then moved south with his father chasing large bridge building projects which later became his specialty. He returned to Conway/Vilonia area in 2000 and started in the restoration industry and has spent the last 10 years working and growing to become respected in his restoration/mitigation career.
Spare Time: Tim enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, camping and canoeing. He also enjoys a few good laughs, watching local or major headliner comedians. His absolute favorite places to eat in Conway that you won’t find elsewhere are: Bob’s Grill, Mikes Place, and the Pasta Grill.
Professional Growth: Tim looks forward to daily challenges and has grown professionally by taking his management skills and applying them company wide and using his education to further the training of team members, while learning the office side of the restoration business.
Since joining the restoration industry, Tim has received many IICRC certifications including Water Restoration Technician (WRT), Fire and Smoke Restoration Technician, (FSRT), Odor Control Technician, (OCT), Carpet Cleaning Technician, (CCT), Applied Microbial Remediation Technician, (AMRT), Commercial Drying Specialist (CDS) and health and safety certification.
About 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas: 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas is a full-service premiere restoration company open, 24/7/365 for emergency restoration services in Conway, Little Rock and surrounding cities. We are Unlimited Licensed General Contractors with decades of experience restoring homes and offices. Our team is IICRC Certified, fully licensed, bonded and insured for a wide range of restoration services, including water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, disaster restoration, sewage backup cleanup, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning and more.
