Blanche Allure’s Site Grand Re-Opening
Blanche Allure on re-opening their site with new changes and what it may bring.
London, United Kingdom, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blanche Allure is glad to announce the re-opening of their site with the new design created by the new remote all-female workers to show the company’s top priorities in practice. Blanche’s new site welcomes the shopper with warm colours and easy to use UI to present their inclusivity to all women, no matter the body type or other differences through removing all possible roadblocks in finding what products the end woman is interested in.
These possible products to be rolled out in the opening of the Blanche Allure site could be the Silhouette edit, the first-ever collection purely made of vegan-friendly fabrics and trimmings along with looking absolutely stunning. This line is composed of form-hugging ruched dresses, double layers and exquisite details- in line with Blanche Allure’s ethos.
Another possible interesting product for their shoppers is the "Y2K 00’s Nostalgia lingerie" line, not only a nostalgic set but also completely handcrafted and sustainable lingerie made in a socially conscious manner.
In conclusion, the site re-launch, and the rebranding of Blanche, opens with an easier to use UI for all to use and feel welcomed, along with an amazing new collection with it to meet everyone’s taste and needs.
Eralda Qirjo
+44 7480394495
www.blancheallure.co.uk
