BlazeIT President, David Dozer, Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council
Cypress, TX, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.
David Dozer, is a business consulting and IT specialist with more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise software realm. He has dedicated his career to helping clients find and implement software solutions that meet real-world business needs, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
David was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome David Dozer into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, David has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. David will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, David will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
David states, “I’m honored to have been named a member of the Forbes Technology Council! I am very much looking forward to contributing to the ERP and technology communities! What better way to share my expertise than to do so on such a great community platform! Let’s continue to future-proof business after business together!”
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.
Blaze IT is a Silver Certified, Award Winning Acumatica Partner based in Cypress, TX. Our team understands that software should make your business better and finding information easier. We specialize in helping businesses move from old-outdated legacy software to modern business software. All while upholding the best customer service possible.
For more information about BlazeIT, visit www.blazeITweb.com, follow us on social media and contact us for your free consultation.
David Dozer, is a business consulting and IT specialist with more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise software realm. He has dedicated his career to helping clients find and implement software solutions that meet real-world business needs, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
David was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome David Dozer into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, David has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. David will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, David will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
David states, “I’m honored to have been named a member of the Forbes Technology Council! I am very much looking forward to contributing to the ERP and technology communities! What better way to share my expertise than to do so on such a great community platform! Let’s continue to future-proof business after business together!”
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.
Blaze IT is a Silver Certified, Award Winning Acumatica Partner based in Cypress, TX. Our team understands that software should make your business better and finding information easier. We specialize in helping businesses move from old-outdated legacy software to modern business software. All while upholding the best customer service possible.
For more information about BlazeIT, visit www.blazeITweb.com, follow us on social media and contact us for your free consultation.
Contact
Blaze ITContact
Megan Schruber
281-607-1333
www.blazeitweb.com
Megan Schruber
281-607-1333
www.blazeitweb.com
Categories