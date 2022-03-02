Dennis Miralis, Partner at Nyman Gibson Miralis to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s BSA/AML Emerging Trends: Best Compliance Practices for Your Firm
New York, NY, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Dennis Miralis, Partner at Nyman Gibson Miralis will speak at its webcast entitled, “BSA/AML Emerging Trends: Best Compliance Practices for Your Firm.” This event is scheduled on March 8, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET).
To know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/bsa-aml-emerging-trends-cle/
Event Summary
The damaging effects of money laundering continue to be a global threat today. Not only do they pose risks to economic stability and the overall financial system, but they also constitute significant threats to national security.
At the heart of this fight against money laundering and other crimes linked to it is – compliance. With the intensified global efforts that are being geared towards bolstering AML enforcement, the call to devise an all-encompassing compliance program becomes more important now than ever.
Listen as a distinguished panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the recent and emerging developments in BSA/AML enforcement. Speakers, among other things, will present strategic practices to boost compliance amidst the ever-changing legal and regulatory landscape.
Key topics:
BSA/AML Regulatory Developments
Enforcement Priorities
Characteristics of an Effective AML Compliance Program
Helpful Compliance Tips and Strategies
What Lies Ahead
About Dennis Miralis
Dennis Miralis is a leading Australian defence lawyer who acts and advises in complex domestic and international criminal law matters in the following areas: international money laundering; white-collar and corporate crime; serious fraud; cybercrime; international asset forfeiture; international proceeds of crime law; bribery and corruption law; transnational crime law; extradition law; mutual assistance in criminal law matters; anti-terrorism law; national security law; criminal intelligence law; and encryption law.
He appears in all courts throughout Australia and regularly travels outside of Australia for complex international / transnational criminal law matters.
About Nyman Gibson Miralis
Nyman Gibson Miralis (NGM) is an international award-winning criminal defence law firm based in Sydney, Australia. For over 50 years it has been leading the market in all aspects of general, complex and international crime, and is widely recognised for its involvement in some of Australia’s most significant criminal cases.
NGM’s international criminal law practice focuses on international money laundering, white-collar and corporate crime, transnational financial crime, bribery and corruption, cybercrime, international asset freezing or forfeiture, extradition, and mutual assistance law.
Working with international partners, NGM has advised and acted in investigations involving the USA, Canada, the UK, the EU, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Macao, Vietnam, Cambodia, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, British Virgin Islands, New Zealand and South Africa.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
