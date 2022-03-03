The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on the Third-Party Data Breach Problem: Best Defenses to Safeguard Your Data
New York, NY, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: The Third-Party Data Breach Problem: Best Defenses to Safeguard your Data, event date: March 8, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).
In this live webcast, a highly skilled technology leader, Manoj K. Srivastava (Kaseya) and a Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Attorney, Melissa Krasnow (VLP Law Group LLP) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of third-party data breaches. Speakers will provide practical tips to help business owners mitigate the risks of third-party data theft.
Key topics include:
Overview: Third-Party Data Breach Trends and Statistics
Third Party Contracts
Federal and State Data Security Laws
Current Challenges: Features of an Effective Security System
New Approaches (Practical Tips)
How is Intel incorporated at the board level? An audit committee or all board members?
Board of directors and potential liability
Cyber Liability Insurance
Speakers:
Manoj K. Srivastava, General Manager, Security Suite, Kaseya
Melissa Krasnow, Partner, VLP Law Group LLP
To know more about this event, please check here:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/the-third-party-data-breach-problem-cle/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
In this live webcast, a highly skilled technology leader, Manoj K. Srivastava (Kaseya) and a Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Attorney, Melissa Krasnow (VLP Law Group LLP) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of third-party data breaches. Speakers will provide practical tips to help business owners mitigate the risks of third-party data theft.
Key topics include:
Overview: Third-Party Data Breach Trends and Statistics
Third Party Contracts
Federal and State Data Security Laws
Current Challenges: Features of an Effective Security System
New Approaches (Practical Tips)
How is Intel incorporated at the board level? An audit committee or all board members?
Board of directors and potential liability
Cyber Liability Insurance
Speakers:
Manoj K. Srivastava, General Manager, Security Suite, Kaseya
Melissa Krasnow, Partner, VLP Law Group LLP
To know more about this event, please check here:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/the-third-party-data-breach-problem-cle/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories