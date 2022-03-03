H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum Has Received the Visit of the Elected Dubai Quality Group’s Board of Directors for 2022-2024
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, and patron of Dubai Quality Group, has received a visit from the group’s elected Board of Directors for the year 2022-2024.
The meeting was attended by Dubai Quality Group’s Chairman Dr. Hazza Alneaimi, Vice Chairman Ahmed Alfahim, General Secretary Saif Alshehhi, Finance Director Meshal Alnaqbi, and Board Members Moosa Khoory, Adel Mohammed Yousif, Rehab Lootah, Amer Bin Ahmed, and Samira Mohamed, Managing Director of Dubai Quality Group.
The Board of Directors discussed with H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the new vision and strategy of Dubai Quality Group, which aim at opening new markets in the Middle East by enhancing and promoting the group’s service offering. DQG has leveraged technology by transferring all its awards and events to digital platforms, which helped the group reach wider markets not limited by borders.
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Patron of Dubai Quality Group, stated, “I am glad to meet the new BOD of the group and discuss their strategy in promoting business excellence and innovation to different sectors of the economy, not just nationally but also regionally. I encourage all organizations to join and make use of the programmes and facilities offered by Dubai Quality Group in line with the UAE leaders' vision of transforming Dubai into an excellence and innovation hub model.”
Dr. Hazza Alneaimi, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, stated, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to DQG’s Patron, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for continually giving us his full support to achieve our goal of leading quality, excellence, and innovation in the MENA Region. We are enthusiastic about creating and sustaining a culture of excellence and innovation by providing our members with the latest innovative offerings, catering to their business requirements in a dynamically changing business environment.”
