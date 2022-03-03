KorTerra Names Brian Peters Chief Product Officer
Minneapolis, MN, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KorTerra, Inc., the market leader in damage prevention software for the underground utility industry, has appointed Brian Peters as Chief Product Officer. Peters will guide the strategic direction of KorTerra’s product portfolio, bringing expertise and vigor to this key leadership role.
KorTerra’s President, Mitch Stendal, says, “We are excited to welcome Brian to the team as our Chief Product Officer! Brian brings a wealth of experience in leading teams to build impactful web and mobile software products. With his deep background in developing SaaS applications, Brian will empower us to strategically drive the delivery of new value to our customers.”
Prior to joining KorTerra, Peters served as the Vice President of Product Management for TrustMAPP, and Senior Director of Product Management for Spok. His approach of working closely with end users to gain an all-encompassing understanding of the user experience will be a strong contributor to KorTerra’s continued commitment to delivering high-value, customer-centric solutions.
“I look forward to bringing my experience and energy to KorTerra. I am passionate about identifying customer challenges and working with my colleagues to develop innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations,” says Peters. “The opportunity to join KorTerra at such an exciting time is truly an honor.”
About KorTerra
KorTerra is the founder and leading provider of damage prevention software, protecting billions of dollars in underground infrastructure. For over 30 years, the leading stakeholders in gas distribution, pipeline operation, telecommunications, electric distribution, contract locating, and city, county, and state governments have trusted KorTerra as their damage prevention solution. We are driven to embrace new technologies and ideas that both improve upon existing methods and create new avenues for our clients to explore. There is always a better way, and we’re in the business of finding it first.
