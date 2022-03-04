Dan Fried Joins Allied Pixel
Media, PA, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dan Fried has joined Allied Pixel as Senior Producer. In that role, he manages production and post production for Allied Pixel clients in the Higher Education, Healthcare, Financial Services and Non-Profit sectors.
Dan is an Emmy-award winning Director of Photography, Producer and all-around media jack of many trades. Since 1990, he has worked on thousands of projects for small and large companies, network shows, interactive media and feature films. He also specializes in documentary-style, information programs. Dan brings a wealth of business expertise combined with production expertise to any project.
About Allied Pixel:
Allied Pixel is a digital studio that helps organizations engage their target audiences through personalized video, award-winning video production and live webcasting. For more information, visit www.alliedpixel.com.
Dan is an Emmy-award winning Director of Photography, Producer and all-around media jack of many trades. Since 1990, he has worked on thousands of projects for small and large companies, network shows, interactive media and feature films. He also specializes in documentary-style, information programs. Dan brings a wealth of business expertise combined with production expertise to any project.
About Allied Pixel:
Allied Pixel is a digital studio that helps organizations engage their target audiences through personalized video, award-winning video production and live webcasting. For more information, visit www.alliedpixel.com.
Contact
Allied Pixel LLCContact
Bill Haley
610-892-7970
www.alliedpixel.com
Bill Haley
610-892-7970
www.alliedpixel.com
Categories