FT1000: Financial Times Names Audience Serv One of Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies
The international customer acquisition specialist Audience Serv has made it into the FT1000 ranking of the Financial Times, a list of the fastest growing companies in Europe.
Berlin, Germany, March 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BeOn March 1, 2022, the 6th edition of the "FT1000 - Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2022" was published by the Financial Times in cooperation with Statista. The top-class ranking recognizes European companies that achieved outstanding revenue growth between 2017 and 2020. With a growth rate of 339.50%, Audience Serv ranks place 466.
The FT1000 award caps an incredibly successful year 2020 for Audience Serv. The company has not only grown in organic sales, but also in its number of employees, its customer base and its solution portfolio. Audience Serv also has big plans for the future. With the recent acquisition of email marketing marketplace Emailbidding, Audience Serv is expanding into new markets and planning to transform the email marketing industry. The highly effective Emailbidding platform connects advertisers and publishers, simplifies the acquisition of new customers by email and promises a high ROI.
“We are incredibly proud to be recognized in such a competitive list. For us, the award represents success and motivation in equal measure and underlines our strength as a specialist in winning new customers. Our strong value proposition and unrivaled technologies differentiate us from our industry peers. By leveraging our innovative algorithms, we enable marketers to scale their customer acquisition strategy and reach the right audience,” commented David Pikart, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Audience Serv.
The ranking of the FT 1000 was created in a complex process together with the German research institute Statista. The listing highlights European companies that achieved the highest compound annual revenue growth rate between 2017 and 2020. The minimum growth rate (CAGR) required to be recognized was 36.5 percent.
The ranking is available in the print edition of the Financial Times (March 21, 2022) as part of a special report entitled "FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies". The full list of FT1000 and more information on the ranking is also available online at: https://www.ft.com/ft1000-2022.
