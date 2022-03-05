Calgary's The Biz Dojo Inc. Goes from Podcast to Winner of Four Gold Stevie® Awards in International Business Competition

In just over a year, Calgary podcasting duo J.P. Gaston and Seth Anderson turn passion into international award winning business endeavour. After multiple awards for creativity and podcast content, they've now received recognition as top-level coaches and business mentors in the internationally recognized Stevie Awards - taking home 4 gold-level awards for their support of others.