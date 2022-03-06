Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council Announces 2022 New Board Members
CVMSDC installs six new board members for 2022, and salutes the service of outgoing board members.
Charlotte, NC, March 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In January 2022, the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council installed six new members to its board of directors and bid farewell to seven outgoing board members. Debra White of Sonoco was appointed as board chair to lead the executive committee. The six-member executive committee includes: Jonathan Wilkins of Presidio serving as 1st Vice Chair; Kenston Griffin of Dream Builders Communication serving as MBEIC Chair; Dallas Simmons of Dominion Energy serving as Treasurer; Andrea Horne of SAS serving as Secretary; and Jeff Conley of Henrico County serving as Immediate Past Chair. The new board members elected for 2022 are Wendell Brown of Wells Fargo; Dallas Dance of DDance Group; Derrick Davis of Informatic Concepts; Andrea Horne of SAS; Alex Moore of Stratagon; and Cathy Williams of Ferguson.
CVMSDC President & CEO Dominique Milton said: “CVMSDC is pleased to welcome our newest board members, as we are planning for an exciting year of engagement and a continuation of the record growth we’ve been experiencing. There is a lot of potential and a real opportunity to impact business development and economic growth for Minority Business Enterprises by leveraging partnerships and collaborations with our Corporate Partners. I also want to share my appreciation and gratitude to our outgoing board members, who helped sustain our growth and propel our success over the past term.”
Members retiring from the board include: LaSonya Berry of McPherson, Berry & Associates; Louise Connell of BMW Manufacturing Co.; Reuben Essandoh of Capital One; Larry Fairley of Marketing Resource Solutions; Roger Stone of Minority Sales Corporation, LLC; Vincent Tucker of Quality Moving Services; and Priscilla Wallace of Wells Fargo (previously with Compass Group).
About the Council:
The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is a membership organization of major corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and universities that operate within North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate members and promoting minority business development.
