Albert Bros., Inc. Announces Company Promotions
Albert Bros., Inc. a fifth-generation family business and one of the largest scrap metal processors and recycling plants in New England proudly acknowledges the following promotions:
Hartford, CT, March 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- David Shaw has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Albert Brothers, Inc. He joined Albert Bros in 2015 after over two decades of a distinguished record of maximizing business performance for corporations in the metals industry, and across manufacturing and distribution. A strategic and visionary leader, David has led high-level growth initiatives including fiscal management, new business development, strategic planning and execution, OEM partner and vendor management, and revenue and profit optimization.
David is a graduate of Ithaca College with a BS degree in Business Management. He completed the business curriculum designed by London Business School, Harvard University and the University of Michigan at TK Academy, Thyssenkrupp Business University. Mr. Shaw also attended University of Michigan, completing a course in Finance.
He is Total Quality Management (TQM) Certified and a Six Sigma Certified, Master Trainer. Shaw served as President of Metal Service Center Institute (MSCI), New England Chapter from 2006 - 2008.
Concurrently, Jake Albert has been promoted to Vice-President of Albert Bros. Jake joined the company in 2019 and begins the fifth-generation of the family business.
His responsibilities at Albert Bros., Inc will include operations management, directing and implementing marketing, sales and operational procedures. His focus will also include developing and implementing the business strategy for growing sales, increasing productivity and maintaining safety conditions.
Jake is a graduate of Amherst College with a BA in history and also studied abroad in Budapest, HU at Corvinus University. Additionally, he attended the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College with studies in financial accounting, corporate finance, modeling, economics, marketing, and business strategy.
“I am honored and humbled by my promotion to Vice President. I grew up working in this business since I was 12 years old, and I look forward to continuing to add value to our business to ensure its continued success for at least another 127 years,” said Jake.
“I care deeply about all of our amazing team members, and I thank each of them for their support and trust in me. I continue to learn what it means to be a leader from two special role models - my dad, Jonathan, and my uncle, Eric. We exist at Albert Brothers to provide integrity and reliability to our customers. We will continue to, and will embrace any and all challenges which may come our way with the same poise and determination as we’ve exhibited since 1895,” he added.
Albert Bros., Inc. is a fifth-generation family owned and operated company established in 1895. Service to their customers, the quality of their scrap, their concern for the job safety, integrity, honesty, and environmental awareness has always been foremost at Albert Bros. As a result, the company has received numerous awards for their timely service and quality of their products. Albert Bros has also received awards from the State of CT for the excellence in workplace safety and for their installation of environmental safeguards.
Albert Bros., Inc. is located at 240 East Aurora Street in Waterbury. Their phone number is 203-753-4146 or www.albertbros.com.
