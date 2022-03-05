How Strength in Opposing Forces Forges Company Culture

As a younger version of yourself, when you entered the corporate world, or started your own business, or worked out for a position on the team, you had to be strong, smart, and prove yourself early and continually to be at your peak. These are the hard skills we need to perform our functions. How do we develop culture from self-advancement and a tinge of selfishness? It starts with the individuals’ values, character, and beliefs, along with effective listening skills.