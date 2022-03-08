Holistic Health with Lize Launches 365 Chakra Affirmations to Help Individuals Succeed in Transforming Lives

Holistic Health with Lize, a holistic health coach company, launches a 365 Chakra Affirmation program to help individuals transform lives working through the chakras. This is a revolutionary new chakra affirmation system that will help reprogram your subconscious mind. With this system, individuals can learn an easy technique in just 10 minutes to take control of their thoughts and feelings. Subscribers will get one affirmation per day for the next 365 days delivered right to their inbox.