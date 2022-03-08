Holistic Health with Lize Launches 365 Chakra Affirmations to Help Individuals Succeed in Transforming Lives
Holistic Health with Lize, a holistic health coach company, launches a 365 Chakra Affirmation program to help individuals transform lives working through the chakras. This is a revolutionary new chakra affirmation system that will help reprogram your subconscious mind. With this system, individuals can learn an easy technique in just 10 minutes to take control of their thoughts and feelings. Subscribers will get one affirmation per day for the next 365 days delivered right to their inbox.
Sedona, AZ, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “The affirmations allow you to address all issues within your chakra system to change you from the inside out. Holistic Health with Lize specializes in holistic health bringing harmony within the body, mind and soul. The company aims to help individuals raise their vibrations and create a better world.” –Lize Richmond
Holistic Health with Lize has launched a new program that will help individuals grow into their own power. The program is called 365 Chakra Affirmations. Many people are looking for alternative ways to improve their lives and this program will provide individuals with daily affirmations and an easy technique to program the affirmations into the subconscious mind.
The 365 Chakra Affirmations, addresses underlying issues in each of the 7 main chakras. Because a technique is used to reprogram the subconscious mind, the affirmations are powerful and life changing. This program helps to balance the chakras and individuals can experience a new, happier life.
To know more about 365 Chakra Affirmations visit
https://holistichealthwithlize.mykajabi.com/365-chakra-affirmations
About – Holistic Health with Lize is a holistic health coach company offering personal coaching to individuals with specialization in the chakra system and subconscious mind. The founder, Lize Richmond is a certified NLP and Transformation life coach. She is passionate about teaching people to reach their full potential and get rid of negative and sabotaging beliefs.
Holistic Health with Lize can be contacted online at https://www.holistichealthwithlize.com/contact
Lize Richmond
+27823257892
www.holistichealthwithlize.com
