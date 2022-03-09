Eric Bensky, Shareholder at McGonigle, P.C. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s BSA/AML Emerging Trends: Best Compliance Practices for Your Firm on 3/8/2022
New York, NY, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Eric Bensky, Shareholder at McGonigle, P.C. will speak at its webcast entitled, “BSA/AML Emerging Trends: Best Compliance Practices for Your Firm.” This event is scheduled on March 8, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET).
To know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/bsa-aml-emerging-trends-cle/
Event Summary
The damaging effects of money laundering continue to be a global threat today. Not only do they pose risks to economic stability and the overall financial system, but they also constitute significant threats to national security.
At the heart of this fight against money laundering and other crimes linked to it is – compliance. With the intensified global efforts that are being geared towards bolstering AML enforcement, the call to devise an all-encompassing compliance program becomes more important now than ever.
Listen as a distinguished panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the recent and emerging developments in BSA/AML enforcement. Speakers, among other things, will present strategic practices to boost compliance amidst the ever-changing legal and regulatory landscape.
Key topics:
BSA/AML Regulatory Developments
Enforcement Priorities
Characteristics of an Effective AML Compliance Program
Helpful Compliance Tips and Strategies
What Lies Ahead
About Eric A. Bensky
Eric A. Bensky focuses on securities litigation and enforcement, with an emphasis on representing prime brokers, clearing firms, and other broker-dealers in court, arbitration, and regulatory investigations and disciplinary proceedings. Over the past several years, he has represented broker-dealers and their personnel in regulatory examinations, investigations, and enforcement proceedings concerning anti-money laundering obligations, particularly with respect to the monitoring, investigation, and reporting of potentially suspicious activity. Non-broker-dealer clients have included a leading national and international bank, a major mutual fund complex, public companies and their officers and directors, individuals and entities suspected of or charged with insider trading, investment advisory firms, and hedge funds.
About McGonigle, P.C.
McGonigle, P.C. serves the regulatory, enforcement defense, litigation, and counseling needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national and international securities markets and exchanges to national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds. Many of the firm’s partners formerly served in senior positions at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Department of Justice, FINRA, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and several served in senior legal positions at major Wall Street financial institutions. McGonigle, P.C. has been named the 2021 and 2022 Law Firm of the Year for Securities Regulation by a leading industry survey. The firm operates in New York, Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, San Francisco, and Chicago.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
To know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/bsa-aml-emerging-trends-cle/
Event Summary
The damaging effects of money laundering continue to be a global threat today. Not only do they pose risks to economic stability and the overall financial system, but they also constitute significant threats to national security.
At the heart of this fight against money laundering and other crimes linked to it is – compliance. With the intensified global efforts that are being geared towards bolstering AML enforcement, the call to devise an all-encompassing compliance program becomes more important now than ever.
Listen as a distinguished panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of the recent and emerging developments in BSA/AML enforcement. Speakers, among other things, will present strategic practices to boost compliance amidst the ever-changing legal and regulatory landscape.
Key topics:
BSA/AML Regulatory Developments
Enforcement Priorities
Characteristics of an Effective AML Compliance Program
Helpful Compliance Tips and Strategies
What Lies Ahead
About Eric A. Bensky
Eric A. Bensky focuses on securities litigation and enforcement, with an emphasis on representing prime brokers, clearing firms, and other broker-dealers in court, arbitration, and regulatory investigations and disciplinary proceedings. Over the past several years, he has represented broker-dealers and their personnel in regulatory examinations, investigations, and enforcement proceedings concerning anti-money laundering obligations, particularly with respect to the monitoring, investigation, and reporting of potentially suspicious activity. Non-broker-dealer clients have included a leading national and international bank, a major mutual fund complex, public companies and their officers and directors, individuals and entities suspected of or charged with insider trading, investment advisory firms, and hedge funds.
About McGonigle, P.C.
McGonigle, P.C. serves the regulatory, enforcement defense, litigation, and counseling needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national and international securities markets and exchanges to national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds. Many of the firm’s partners formerly served in senior positions at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Department of Justice, FINRA, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and several served in senior legal positions at major Wall Street financial institutions. McGonigle, P.C. has been named the 2021 and 2022 Law Firm of the Year for Securities Regulation by a leading industry survey. The firm operates in New York, Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, San Francisco, and Chicago.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories