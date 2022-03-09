Bromley Promoted to Vice President, Project Management
Responsibilities include overseeing her creative team, client relations and account management, online marketing and media relations.
St. Petersburg, FL, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pinstripe Marketing is pleased to announce that Nikki Bromley has been promoted to vice president, project management. Her responsibilities include overseeing her creative team, client relations and account management, online marketing and media relations. She joined Pinstripe as project manager in February 2015.
Bromley also serves on the Planning Committee for Leadership St. Pete as the marketing chair and volunteers her time as a Big Sister in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. She is an accomplished fine artist, having received a Creative Pinellas Emerging Artist Grant, and a St. Petersburg Arts Alliance Individual Artist Grant, with work featuring her photography and mixed media promoting environmental activism.
About Pinstripe Marketing
Pinstripe Marketing, Inc. is a full-service agency specializing in promoting professional services firms including law, finance, healthcare, engineering, technology and more. Services include marketing plan development and implementation, advertising, collateral design, event planning, media buying, web design and public relations. For details about Pinstripe, please visit www.pinstripemarketing.com.
Contact
Nikki Devereux
727-214-1555
www.pinstripemarketing.com
